Spending boom as South Africans enjoy easing of rules after 20 months of Covid-19 lockdowns

Consumer spending is recovering better than expected in most categories, as Covid-19 lockdown regulations have eased.

This is according to data from FNB, which says spending by individuals who hold debit, credit, and fusion cards with it has increased 19.2% year on year (y/y).

Consumer spending is showing strong recovery particularly in:

telecommunications and internet services,

entertainment,

groceries,

health and wellbeing, and

animal or pet-related categories.

Entertainment saw a 52.5% y/y increase, while grocery spend rose by a further 5.6% y/y in addition to the 12.7% jump in 2020.

FNB Card CEO Chris Labuschagne said: “The momentum in spend shows that consumers and retailers are settling into a new normal when it comes to shopping activity. Many consumers and businesses have embraced online shopping as part of their life, and we see this trend growing even further in the months ahead. It’s also pleasing to see strong recovery in customers who shop at a point of sale [in store].”

Travel and holiday spend, however, increased by 28.5% y/y, but is still down 46% compared with the same period before Covid-19.

FNB retail CEO Raj Makanjee said: “The overall trend shows that consumers are gradually regaining economic participation, but some sectors are still lagging in recovering their usual share of consumer spend.”

The travel industry is seeing signs of renewed interest, with Flight Centre saying in a separate statement that air ticket sales from SA to London have tripled since last Thursday’s announcement that SA had been removed from the UK’s red list.