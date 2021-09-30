Consumer commission urges clients to return recalled Appletiser products

Acting National Consumer Commissioner Thezi Mabuza has urged consumers who bought certain Appletiser products to immediately return them to the retailers following a recall by Coca-Cola Beverages SA.

“We urge consumers who bought these products from the following retailers: Makro, Pick n Pay, Boxer, OK Foods, Spar, Shoprite and Checkers, Game and Ultra Liquors to verify the best before date, and if they form part of the recall, they should immediately return the products to any retail store for an exchange or replacement.”

Mabuza said according to Coca-Cola Beverages SA, their quality check routine, including laboratory testing, had revealed that these batches contained toxins that were outside of the acceptable standard.

“The company says the recall of 37,362 cases distributed nationwide is as a result of the presence of mycotoxin (patulin) exceeding 50μg/l in some of the batches at levels above permitted tolerance for fungus-produced toxins in foodstuffs.

“The risk of consuming mycotoxin exceeding (50μg/l) may lead to vomiting, nausea and gastrointestinal symptoms," she said.

“The Consumer Protection Act (CPA) puts emphasis on consumers’ right to fair value, good quality and safety. We urge suppliers and manufactures to prioritise safety of consumers at all times. The commission is monitoring the recall based on its recall guidelines,” she said.

The products in question are from six batches with the following description:

Appletiser 1250ml pet – best before November 7 2021;

Appletiser 750ml non-returnable glass – best before May 30 2022;

Appletiser 275ml non-returnable glass – best before June 10 2022;

Appletiser slend 330ml can – best before May 18 2022;

Appletiser slend 330ml can – best before May 19 2022; and

Appletiser slend 330ml can – best before May 23 2022.