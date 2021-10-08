LiquiFruit recalls some apple juice products over elevated levels of mould toxin

A week after Appletiser announced a recall of six batches of its product due to elevated levels of a mould toxin, Pioneer Foods has announced a recall of several LiquiFruit brands for the same reason.

It is also recalling Ceres apple juice products, but only those sold outside SA.

“The health and wellbeing of our consumers is of absolute importance to us, and hence when we identified the potential of a food safety issue, after in-house standard testing and engagement with one of our local suppliers, we immediately launched an internal investigation into all our 100% apple juice products,” said CEO Tertius Carstens on Thursday night.

The company’s investigation has confirmed that a “limited quantity of apple juice concentrate supplied to us”, contained elevated levels of patulin, a mould toxin mainly found in rotting apples.

The recall is based on the presence of patulin in a concentration of more than 50 parts per billion, which is the regulatory threshold.

“We have not received any complaints from consumers about these products, but decided to accelerate further testing on this product range to be absolutely certain of the extent of the potential impact,” Carstens said.

The recalled products include LiquiFruit Clear Apple, 250ml carton, the LiquiFruit Clear Apple 330ml can and the LiquiFruit Clear Apple one-litre carton. (See bar codes below.)