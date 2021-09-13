FNB Connect ranks highest for customer satisfaction in SA telecoms

FNB Connect is the telecommunications provider with the highest customer satisfaction in SA. This is according to Consulta’s latest SA Customer Satisfaction Index survey for Mobile Telecommunications Services. More than 2,200 consumers of voice and data services participated in the independent survey to evaluate satisfaction in areas such as service, quality and value among SA’s leading telco providers.

FNB Retail CEO Raj Makanjee says the accolade affirms FNB’s successful efforts in providing an integrated customer experience where telco services are available on the Bank’s digital platform. As a result, customers use the FNB app to fulfil several telco-related functions. Over the years, FNB Connect has launched exciting market-first innovations including the ability for customers to order, activate, port and maintain their sim on the app. This customer-centric approach allows customers to manage their money and lifestyle needs easily and conveniently via a single platform, he says.

FNB Connect CEO Bradwin Roper says: “Being recognised as an industry leader in a competitive sector is an honour and testament to the growing appeal of FNB Connect as the telco provider of choice to customers in our financial services group. Backed by consistent improvements in network quality and innovation, we’re pushing boundaries to redefine value to customers. Our customers enjoy month-to-month Top Up plans that are flexible and convenient while also getting reduced and/or free data through our Connect rewards, linked to their eBucks benefits.”

According to Consulta, FNB Connect's lead in customer satisfaction suggests that customers are choosing to turn to trusted providers that they already have a deep relationship with, in this case, FNB is also a financial services provider. This allows consumers to streamline the number of service providers they use, simplify their billing, payment and instant top-ups by using their banking app, integrate banking rewards, and get preferential mobile deals.

“We believe access to affordable pricing plans for devices is one of the largest impediments to South Africans getting connected for social, employment, health, and educational needs. In response to this and staying close to our customers’ needs, we recently launched our popular smart devices offering on the FNB App with contracts of up to 24 months,” says Roper.

