Nivea Skinfluencer 2021: Join the free online masterclass on Sept 29

Consumers have the opportunity to glean insights on how to create their best entries into the Nivea’s Skinfluencer 2021 search opening on September 29.

“Taking advantage of the digital space is so important especially considering the global shift and expedited growth of the online community. The most important lesson for me is being able to develop content that can cut through the noise because the digital space is highly competitive. This masterclass and the Nivea Skinfluencer competition are paving the way for quality skincare and beauty content by SA influencers through the empowerment of women in Africa to tell our stories to the world,” said Pamela Mtanga.

Ten emerging digital influencers who will be named Nivea Skinfluencer 2021, will win a total of R1m in prizes, while also embarking on a year’s journey with the brand to hone their talents, learn from industry insiders.

To boost their online skills as professional digital influencers, the winners will participate in exclusive online tutorials and receive professional recording equipment, and a digital editing programme subscription valued at thousands of rand.