Can I take ivermectin to prevent or treat Covid-19?

The controversy around using ivermectin for the prevention or treatment of Covid-19 in humans continues to make headlines.

Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic medicine that is being studied across the globe as a possible agent against Covid-19, and in SA is registered for veterinary use.

How is ivermectin used?

According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), ivermectin is approved to treat people with intestinal strongyloidiasis and onchocerciasis, two conditions caused by parasitic worms. Some topical forms of ivermectin are approved to treat external parasites like head lice and for skin conditions such as rosacea.

Some forms of animal ivermectin are approved to prevent heart worm disease and to treat certain internal and external parasites. These are different products from the ones for people, and safe only when used in animals as prescribed.