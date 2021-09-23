Tips to protect yourself from cyber attacks, as another 1.4m South Africans hit by data breach

Consumers in SA are alerted to free tools on offer to protect themselves from cybercrime, with news this week of a data breach affecting an African Bank debt collection partner.

The not-for-profit Southern African Fraud Prevention Service (SAFPS) said on Friday the Debt-IN data breach was concerning as the records of 1.4-million South Africans have been compromised.

The information was illegally accessed from Debt-IN servers in April, but the breach only came to light last week with the discovery that confidential consumer data and voice recordings of calls between Debt-IN debt recovery agents and financial services customers had been posted on hidden internet sites that are only accessible by a specialised web browser, the SAFPS said.

“In a country where identity fraud is common practice, this is extremely concerning. It is critical that consumers act now before significant fraud is unknowingly committed on their behalf,” said SAFPS CEO Manie van Schalkwyk.

Other cyber attacks reported recently include Experian (July 2020), Absa (November 2020) and Transnet (June 2021). In the Experian and Absa breaches, personal information of consumers was compromised, he said.

Earlier this month, the justice department also announced that it was a victim of a cyber crime.