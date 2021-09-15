Online trade raises issues of fairness for both traders and clients
Big business paying big bucks to appear top of search results can disadvantage smaller players
The pandemic has greatly accelerated the trend to online shopping, from getting your favourite restaurant to deliver food to your doorstep to doing your monthly shopping online.
The popular online platforms are especially convenient as they aggregate the offerings of many businesses, offering consumers a wider selection and the ability to compare prices. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.