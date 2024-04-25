×

Business

Land Rover confirms reveal date of South Africa-bound Defender Octa

By Motoring Staff - 25 April 2024 - 12:48
The new Octa will be the most powerful Defender yet.
Image: Supplied

Land Rover confirmed on Thursday its new high-performance Defender Octa model will be unveiled on July 3 after a series of exclusive client preview events and the completion of its rigorous development programme.

As TimesLIVE Motoring reported in March, the Defender Octa (a reference to the diamond’s octahedron shape) will feature a twin-turbo, mild-hybrid boosted V8 engine and innovative 6D Dynamics air suspension for extreme performance across all terrains. 

A limited number of Defender Octa models will be available in South Africa.
Image: Supplied

The latter, available for the first time on a Defender, features an innovative pitch and roll control system that will enable the flagship Octa to maintain a near-level stance during acceleration, braking and cornering on-road, while also maximising independent wheel travel and articulation across the most demanding off-road conditions. 

The British carmaker said the Octa underwent “the most exhaustive development regime in Defender history”. This included stints in the snowy climes of Sweden, deserts of Dubai, multiple laps around the Nürburgring and rock crawls in Moab. 

A limited number of Defender Octa models will be available in South Africa. Prospective clients interested in purchasing one should contact their nearest Land Rover dealer. 

