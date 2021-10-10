Consumers haul Budget Insurance to advertising watchdog for 'offensive' advert

“Don’t beeetch, sweeetch!” is not offensive, but children should not see it on TV. This is the Advertising Regulatory Board's finding on a Budget Insurance TV advert.

The watchdog received three complaints from people who found the advert offensive.

The complaints were about the TV advert's pay-off line “Don’t beeetch, sweeetch!”

It features various scenes in which several characters, of various races and genders, complain to another person about the cost of their insurance.

One complainant pointed out that regardless of the humorous spelling, the word is still used in place of the more vulgar word and suggested that allowing this means that other swear words could be used in advertisements as well.

Another complainant stated that the word is derogatory (notwithstanding the different spelling) and that this term is directed at women, specifically.

A third complainant was concerned that the advertisement was flighted at times when children could overhear the wording and were likely to repeat the word.

In response, Budget Insurance said the use of the word “Beeetch” is as a verb, and not to be confused with the derogatory noun. It said the context in which the words are used is by no means of a derogatory or offensive nature.