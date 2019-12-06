Mining activists oppose Mantashe's new rules on how mines should relocate communities

A new document that is meant to regulate how mining companies will in future relocate communities where mining operations are going to disrupt their way of life has been shot down by mineral rights community activists.

The mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe this week released the Draft Mine Community Resettlement Guidelines 2019 for public comment. The deadline for submissions is on January 4.

The guidelines demand mining companies to do meaningful consultations with communities if the firms' future mining operations stood to disrupt the lives of the community members to an extent that they need to be relocated.

The resettlement guidelines are also intended "to outline the process and requirements to be complied with by an applicant or a holder of a prospecting right, mining right or mining permit when such application or right will result in physical resettlement of landowners, lawful occupiers, holders of informal and communal land rights, mine communities and host communities, from their land".

“These resettlement guidelines extend to existing prospecting rights, mining rights or mining permits where incremental project expansion will have the effect of displacement or resettlement of landowners, lawful occupiers, holders of informal and communal land rights, mine communities and host communities,” read the document.

The guidelines add that the consultation process would give the communities a chance to “obtain clear, accurate and understandable information about all the impact of the proposed mining activity or implications of a decision on resettlement”.