Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has distanced himself from reports by Australian company Mineral Commodities that the government is sympathetic to its mineral sand mine in Xolobeni in the Eastern Cape.

In spite of the Department of Mineral Resources proposing a 24 month moratorium on mining in the area‚ the Amadiba Crisis Committee (ACC)‚ which is opposed to the mine‚ says it has “reliable information” that Mantashe has already promised to renew the mining licence. This is in spite of strong opposition.

The committee revealed that Mineral Commodities had told investors that “the new South African government leadership is pro development of project”. MRC‚ which is listed on the Australian stock exchange‚ made this claim in a presentation to investors on 24 August.