'Mantashe can't bulldoze people'

The DA has accused resources minister Gwede Mantashe of trying to bulldoze the community of Xolobeni in Bizana, in the Eastern Cape, into agreeing to a titanium mine.

This is after Mantashe's visit to the area turned violent on Wednesday when police fired stun grenades to disperse angry community members.

"There must be broader participation and there must be consensus with the community. We can't allow ministers like Mantashe to bulldoze our people," DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga said.

Bhanga said he was planning to visit Bizana to engage with the community together with party parliamentary chief whip John Steenhuisen.

Bhanga lambasted Mantashe, saying the government was trying to use the same measures by the apartheid government of forceful removal.

"Government is trying to dictate to people. Government is trying to expropriate and bulldoze people out of that land."

Community members are against the issuing of a titanium mining licence to Transworld Energy and Minerals (TEM).

The community has been at loggerheads with government waging a 15-year battle, led by the Amadiba Crisis Committee, against the issuing of a licence to strip mine the red coastal dunes at Xolobeni.

Mantashe, however, has argued that the area desperately needed the jobs and development a mine would bring.