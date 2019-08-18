Safa woes could rob Bafana of friendlies

With just a fortnight to go before the next Fifa window for international competition, no games have yet been announced for Bafana Bafana, never mind a new permanent coach.

South African Football Association (Safa) acting chief executive Russell Paul said efforts were being made to find opponents for the national team, who have the opportunity to assemble all their players for 10 days and have at least two matches.

But with only a temporary coach - Molefi Ntseki - in place, television and sponsorship deals up in the air and the association in dire financial straits, it would seem pointless at this stage.

South Africa do not have a competitive game before the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers kick-off in November when Bafana go away to Ghana and then host Sudan in the space of five days.

It is not certain yet whether Bafana will start the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in the October international window but there is definitely no competitive outing for them in the September 2-11 window offering the chance for meaningful preparatory matches.