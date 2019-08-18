No end yet for Orlando Pirates' trophy drought

Orlando Pirates began life without coach Milutin Sredojevic on a wrong footing last night when they were knocked out of the MTN8 after a 1-0 quarterfinal home defeat against Highlands Park at Orlando Stadium.

Substitute Wayde Jooste silenced the Pirates crowd nine minutes from time when he strongly finished a low cross from former Bucs striker Tendai Ndoro on the right.

Ndoro's ball caught the Pirates defence square and gave their goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands no chance of stopping it from kissing the roof of the net.

Sredojevic, who was in the final year of his three-season contract with the Buccaneers, resigned on Friday night.

The former Ugandan national team coach cited "personal reasons" for his departure.

First assistant coach Rulani Mokwena has replaced the Serbian as caretaker coach.

Mokwena, who was often criticised for being hyper active on the Pirates bench during Sredojevic's time, had the whole touchline to himself with no one disturbing him when he ventured out to issue instructions to his charges.

The first minutes of this game were dominated by the visitors, who pinned Bucs into their own half and took a few pots shots at Sandilands' goal.