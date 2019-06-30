Manyathela jnr makes his mark

Highlands Park have acknowledged that Kwena Manyathela, the son of late Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana prolific scorer Lesley "Slow Poison" Manyathela, is in their development team.

Kwena (pictured) left sports host Thomas Mlambo stunned during his show last week when the youngster, who calls himself Poison, revealed that he has never seen footage of his late father in a competitive football match. He also revealed that he had signed with the Lions of the North.

Mlambo had shown snippets of the late marksman doing what he was known for, rattling the net. Manyathela helped the Buccaneers clinch the 2002/03 league title, scoring an incredible 48 goals in 73 appearances. He was the league's top scorer in that year.

Later in 2003, Manyathela was involved in a car accident that resulted in his death, on his way to his home town of Musina. As a sign of respect for the marksman, Pirates retired his jersey, No 22.

The soft-spoken star was 21 at the time of his death and his son was four.