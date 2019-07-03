Miya and Cafu can't wait for another thriller in the ring

What a pity... there was no title at stake today, remarked Fana Tshabalala, a greenhorn in the promotion of professional boxing, at the end of the fiercely contested non-title 10-rounder between Zolile Miya and Phumelela Cafu on Sunday.

The boxers' conduct inside the ring at KwaThema Civic Centre, Springs, had fans biting their nails throughout. It was a topsy-turvy affair which stands a good chance of being nominated for 2019 Boxing SA Fight of the Year Award.

It had everything you were looking for except the knockdowns. Referee Sazi Xamlashe did not interfere with the action; he gave the two gladiators space to express themselves - much to the ululation and whistles from the appreciative big crowd.