Ndongeni's entrepreneurial spirit boosted by agile mental fitness

Xolisani "Nomeva" Ndongeni has successfully beaten Johannesburg's capitalist system which has messed up a lot of boxers who had relocated to the City of Gold with dreams of striking it rich.

It is daunting for a boxer whose sole source of income derives from being active inside the ring to find their footing in Jozi when they know no one.

Even when squatting with friends becomes difficult because they could easily get tired of providing food and shelter.

That is why some boxers get involved in crime while others resort to the bottle.

However, Ndongeni realised he had to do something extraordinary to avoid life's booby traps by becoming a personal trainer. That paved way for his success.

The boxer who hails from the sleepy town of Mount Frere, Eastern Cape, is not skilfully the greatest in his field, but his mental fitness turned him into a successful entrepreneur who uses his acrobatic skills to live a luxurious life.

Ndongeni relocated to Johannesburg in 2015, but the promises of a better life as a boxer are yet to be fulfilled.

He spent his early years as a boxer in Duncan village where he has a house.

Ndongeni boasts the charisma that enables him to fill to capacity the 25,000-seater Orient Theatre.