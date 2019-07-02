Nkosi realises desire to avenge Malinga

Pleasant emotions were expressed in various forms inside and outside the boxing ring at KwaThema Civic Centre, Springs, where new boxing promoters - Fana and Elias Tshabalala of Fantastic 2 Promotions - staged a tournament in honour of fallen heroes Simon Skosana and Themba Zulu.

Skosana was an SA bantamweight champion, while Zulu was a trainer. They are both from KwaThema.

Boxers Mxolisi Nombewu, Clever Mdingi and Smangele Hadebe whose bouts on Sunday formed part of the tournaments were trained by Zulu. They paid tribute to the Tshabalala brothers for featuring them in a tournament to honour their departed mentor. Zulu's wife was a ringside guest.

To add to this emotional perspective, former professional boxers and brothers Peter, Patrick and Vus'umuzi Malinga who are responsible for the career of newly crowned SA lightweight champion Ayanda Nkosi dedicated their first national title to their late father Jabulani Malinga who died in 2013.