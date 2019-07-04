Thulani Mbenge ready for IBO defence

Rodney Berman's mission to guide the career of Thulani Mbenge the same way he did with many of his boxers, including Corrie Sanders, begins on Saturday when Mbenge makes his debut in Hamburg, Germany.

It was in that country's largest city of Hanover where Sanders - who had been the WBU heavyweight champion - produced one of the many upsets that will always linger in the minds of boxing aficionados by stopping highly respected WBO champion Wladmir Klitschko in the second round, ending his reign in 2003.

Sanders became the first African heavyweight boxer to hold the WBO strap.

Berman's charge Mbenge has already caught the attention of both the WBC and IBF Ratings Committees, which have placed him 10th and 15th respectively in the welterweight division.