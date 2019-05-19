Proud Mnisi heaps praise on hot Zwane
Highlands Park director Sinky Mnisi is delighted that what he noticed when he signed up Themba Zwane for his amateur club Vardos FC is eventually being recognised in the elite Absa Premiership level.
At the time, Vardos was campaigning in the ABC Motsepe League and Zwane was signed by Mamelodi Sundowns in 2011.
The 29-year-old midfielder from Tembisa is nominated for the 2018/19 PSL Footballer of the Season award alongside teammate Hlompho Kekana and Thembinkosi Lorch of Orlando Pirates.
Zwane is also in line for the Player's Player of the Season award. He's also contesting it with Kekana and Lorch. The award ceremony will take place tonight at the Durban International Convention Centre (ICC).
"I was the first person to say that Zwane is the next Doctor Khumalo. That is when I sold him to Sundowns," said Mnisi, who has an eye for talent.
"Selling Zwane to Sundowns was the turning point for me and I remain grateful to Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe who realised the potential and gave me what the boy was worth," said Mnisi, who also paid tribute to football agent Jazzman Mahlakgane for doing a sterling job in managing the fruitful career of Zwane.
"This boy was despondent when I found him. I've been a father figure to him. Even when he was loaned by Sundowns to Mpumalanga Black Aces [Zwane returned to Sundowns in 2014] , I advised him to go out there and play his best football."
The player has had a wonderful season and it will come as no shock when he makes the Bafana Bafana squad for the Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted by Egypt next month.
"Today he is reaping the fruits of being a good listener," said Mnisi. He also extended his word of gratitude to Ephraim "Shakes" Mashaba.
"He had confidence in Zwane by accepting him in his SA under-23 squad," Mnisi said.
"He disappeared and returned after turning 16. That is when I welcomed him to Vardos. You know, [Ex-Bafana coach] Clive Barker once shared my sentiments about this boy's potential. I am so happy for him and his family."
When contacted for a comment, Zwane described Mnisi's story as being nothing but the truth.