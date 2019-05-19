Proud Mnisi heaps praise on hot Zwane

Highlands Park director Sinky Mnisi is delighted that what he noticed when he signed up Themba Zwane for his amateur club Vardos FC is eventually being recognised in the elite Absa Premiership level.

At the time, Vardos was campaigning in the ABC Motsepe League and Zwane was signed by Mamelodi Sundowns in 2011.

The 29-year-old midfielder from Tembisa is nominated for the 2018/19 PSL Footballer of the Season award alongside teammate Hlompho Kekana and Thembinkosi Lorch of Orlando Pirates.

Zwane is also in line for the Player's Player of the Season award. He's also contesting it with Kekana and Lorch. The award ceremony will take place tonight at the Durban International Convention Centre (ICC).

"I was the first person to say that Zwane is the next Doctor Khumalo. That is when I sold him to Sundowns," said Mnisi, who has an eye for talent.