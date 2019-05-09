Soccer

Steve Komphela not giving up on top eight

By Gomolemo Motshwane - 09 May 2019 - 11:18
Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela still aspires to end the season in the top eight. /Lefty Shivambu/ Gallo Images
In former Baroka head coach Kgoloko Thobejane-esque fashion, Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela has cautioned that football will kill someone, come Saturday.

There will be simultaneous tears of joy for the victors and anguish for losers on Saturday as all 16 top-flight teams prepare for the curtain closer.

"Nobody knows until the last round. It has not been confirmed who is the champion or who is relegated," Komphela said.

"Somebody is going to drop dead; God forbid, on Saturday, that is the level of competition we find ourselves in."

Komphela foresees a roller-coaster day of emotions. The championship will go to either Mamelodi Sundowns or Orlando Pirates, while any one of the bottom five teams can still be automatically relegated.

For Abafana Bes'thende, the objective is to finish in the top eight. They stumbled to a 2-0 loss against Sundowns on Tuesday night, courtesy of goals from Hlompho Kekana and Themba Zwane.

The goal for the KZN outfit though, is still achievable as they are currently 10th with 36 points.

"We are fighting for it ... having another go for it. Three points [against Sundowns] could have taken us to position seven," Komphela added.

"It was more about keeping the franchise [remaining in Premiership], which we did a few weeks back, and trying to peep into the top eight."

Having joined Arrows in January, Komphela will assess his squad in the off-
season and decide where to bolster it. "I still have to go back and do a sober and proper audit of the team. If there is a need to change the team we will sit down with the relevant people and identify areas that need to be strengthened."

Saturday fixtures (all kick off at 3pm)

Arrows v Wits, Princess Magogo Stadium; FS Stars v Sundowns, Goble Park; Pirates v Polokwane, Orlando; SuperSport v Highlands, Lucas Moripe Stadium; Baroka v Maritzburg, Peter Mokaba Stadium; Leopards v CT City, Thohoyandou; Celtic v AmaZulu, Sisa Dukashe Stadium; Chippa v Chiefs, Nelson Mandela Stadium

