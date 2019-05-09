Steve Komphela not giving up on top eight

In former Baroka head coach Kgoloko Thobejane-esque fashion, Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela has cautioned that football will kill someone, come Saturday.

There will be simultaneous tears of joy for the victors and anguish for losers on Saturday as all 16 top-flight teams prepare for the curtain closer.

"Nobody knows until the last round. It has not been confirmed who is the champion or who is relegated," Komphela said.

"Somebody is going to drop dead; God forbid, on Saturday, that is the level of competition we find ourselves in."

Komphela foresees a roller-coaster day of emotions. The championship will go to either Mamelodi Sundowns or Orlando Pirates, while any one of the bottom five teams can still be automatically relegated.