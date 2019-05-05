Draw ends Sundowns' CAF dream

The ambitious dream of engraving a second star on the Mamelodi Sundowns crest ended after suffering a 2-1 aggregate loss to Wydad Casablanca.

At the Lucas Moripe Stadium yesterday, Downs failed to take advantage of the key away goal they scored in Morocco last week as they were held to a goalless draw.

It is now the end of the road for the Brazilians in the African competition and they only have the Absa Premiership to look forward to. Downs will have to try again next season to add to their 2016 triumph.

Downs' attack, which was led by Gaston Sirino, Lebohang Maboe, Themba Zwane and Thapelo Morena appeared disjointed in the first half.

Maboe was isolated upfront between the towering central defence of Yahya Jabrane and Abdelatif Noussir.

Wydad's back four never even made an attempt to leave their own half.

In central midfield, even the reliable Downs skipper Hlompho Kekana was not his influential self.

In the end, the Moroccans managed the game better.