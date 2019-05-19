Lucas Radebe backs Bafana to do well in Egypt

Former Bafana Bafana captain Lucas Radebe will be watching the national team with keen interest during the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in June and they have his backing.

While SA might be sceptical of Bafana's progress beyond the group stage, "Rhoo" firmly believes they are capable of reaching the quarterfinals.

Bafana are in Group D alongside Ivory Coast, Morocco and Namibia. All their group matches will be played at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo, with Bafana's opener against Ivory Coast on June 24.

Despite this tough first assignment, Radebe has backed Bafana to come good.

"I think it was a rollercoaster ride to the finals. We had some bad results in the qualifiers, but the one thing that was interesting was the consistency in terms of the players - the coach [Stuart Baxter] knew his squad," he noted.

"Now we enter the big stage where we have to deliver with expectations [from the country] and it's going to be tough.