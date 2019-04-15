Following an extensive two days of skills training programme‚ Banyana Banyana legends Fikile Sithole and Sibongile Khumalo are adamant that their newly acquired experience in Project Management will be beneficial to implement at their respective community clubs.

Speaking after the highly informative learning workshop‚ Sithole‚ who coaches a Sowetan ladies football club alongside her Betway 12th Man partner Sibongile Khumalo‚ said the experience would help them in their future endeavours which include starting a football academy one day.

"The past three months have been quite informative for us and the learning experience continues to be useful‚" she told SowetanLIVE.

"Even though we have different activities that we conduct as legends‚ there are traits of project management in each of those activities and it was great to be part of this."