Radebe calls for patience over Tau's permit matter

The fact that Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau plays his club football in Belgium's second tier is not something that is sitting well with SA's football community.

Even his former coach at Mamelodi Sundowns, Pitso Mosimane, said recently that Tau has no business playing for St Gilloise.

He's on loan from English Premiership side Brighton, because he couldn't get a work permit when he signed for them last year.

The 25-year-old was named the Player of the Season in the Belgian second division after managing 13 goals and 13 assists in 35 appearances for St Gilloise.

Calls for Brighton to ensure he plays in England intensified after the club's fans were heard singing Tau's name recently, even though he hasn't played for them.

Ex-Bafana Bafana captain and defender Lucas "Rhoo" Radebe has called for calm and reckons that Tau would eventually make it in the big leagues in Europe.

"It's difficult for him but then you realise that there are rules (to be followed) in getting a work permit," Radebe stated.