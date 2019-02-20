Soccer

Launch of the "12th man" a big boost for football legends

By Sihle Ndebele - 20 February 2019 - 12:30
Former Bafana Bafana skipper Lucas Radebe is the 12th man project ambassador.
Former Bafana Bafana skipper Lucas Radebe is the 12th man project ambassador.
Image: Veli Nhlapo/Sowetan

Describing it as a "ground- breaking initiative to change the landscape of SA football", Gambling company Betway SA last night launched what it calls "12th man".

The initiative is aimed at equipping retired local footballers with skills that will make it easier for them to be employable after the game.

This programme starts today, running for six months. Legends Andries Mpondo, Edward Motale, Maimane Phiri, Fikile Sithole, Portia Modise, Khabo Zitha, Gloria Hlalele, Steve Lekoelea, Steve Sekano and Sibongile Khumalo are in the first intake.

Call for footballers to have less tax at Safa meeting

The South African Football Players Union (SAFPU) wants the government to review tax for footballers as one of the ways of addressing serious ...
Sport
21 days ago

"During this period [six months] we will invite various industry experts from the fields of coaching, broadcast, finance to endow the former players with practical skills," said Betway SA marketing manager David Rachid at the launch in Illovo last night.

Former Bafana Bafana skipper Lucas Radebe is the project's ambassador.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cellphone thief takes baby on crime spree
Saxonwold compound does not match home described by Vytjie Mentor
X