Launch of the "12th man" a big boost for football legends

Describing it as a "ground- breaking initiative to change the landscape of SA football", Gambling company Betway SA last night launched what it calls "12th man".

The initiative is aimed at equipping retired local footballers with skills that will make it easier for them to be employable after the game.

This programme starts today, running for six months. Legends Andries Mpondo, Edward Motale, Maimane Phiri, Fikile Sithole, Portia Modise, Khabo Zitha, Gloria Hlalele, Steve Lekoelea, Steve Sekano and Sibongile Khumalo are in the first intake.