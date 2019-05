Congratulations are in order for charming Bafana Bafana's star attacking midfielder Percy Tau for being named the Proximus Player of the Season in Belgium's second division.

Tau was on loan to Union St Gilliose after joining English Premier League team Brighton from Mamelodi Sundowns.

The charmza scored 10 goals in 33 matches and is set to be in the colours of Brighton next season. You go, boy.