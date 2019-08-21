Pic of The Day

WATCH | 'Those men are my supporters': Zodwa Wabantu on groping video

By Masego Seemela - 21 August 2019 - 10:32
Some fans are mad about a video of Zodwa Wabantu being touched on stage.
Image: Via Zodwa Wabantu Instagram

Zodwa Wabantu's fans are fuming after a video of her being "touched inappropriately" by male fans went viral.  

The video, seemingly shared by a fan, shows Zodwa speaking to party-goers while on stage. Dressed in a thong-like dress, close to four men can be seen trying to grab her booty. 

Although Zodwa didn't seem bothered by being touched by the men, some fans are spitting fire and have labelled the act "disrespectful". 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zodwa explained that she was not bothered by being touched by the men, as they were her supporters, who came to see her perform. "They are my fans, there was no abuse whatsoever, and no harm was done."

She added that the people who were commenting on the issue were not at her show and were not supportive of her career. "Those men are the ones who support me, not all these people making noise. I am theirs."

Zodwa said she would continue to allow people to touch her while she was on stage. 

This is what people had to say on social media: 

However, not everyone was bothered by the video, as they felt the same thing had happened to Cassper Nyovest.

