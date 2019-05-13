Percy Tau on target again in Europe
Percy Tau was on target again and defender Nikola Tavares came close to an English Premier League debut‚ but there were more injury concerns for Bongani Zungu following this weekend of games for South Africans overseas.
Tau netted two goals for his Belgian second-tier side Royal Union St Gilloise to take his tally for the campaign to 13‚ just days after he was named the best player in the division for the 2018/19 campaign.
But the Bafana Bafana forward was withdrawn at halftime of the 3-3 draw with Royal Excel Mouscron‚ though it looked a switch to give Tau a rest rather than anything more sinister.
Centre-back Tavares was handed a place on the bench for Crystal Palace as they closed their Premier League season with a 5-3 home win over Bournemouth.
Tavares‚ who has captained the club’s Under-23 team this season‚ did not get on‚ but it is surely a sign that he is in the sights of coach Roy Hodgson for next season.
Tavares‚ 20‚ is a Croatia junior international but is very much in the sights of the SA Football Association (Safa)‚ who have tried to call him up on a few occasions of late‚ though so far those advances have been rebuffed.
Zungu missed Amiens’ Ligue 1 draw with Toulouse with what his club says is a “slight knee injury”‚ suggesting his absence was more a precaution than anything else.
But it will still be a worry for Baxter that Zungu cannot seem to stay off the treatment table‚ and how much of a gamble would it be to take him to the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals.
There is no doubt that a fit Zungu is a massive asset to Bafana‚ but he has managed three first team starts all season with knee issues.
Lebohang Phiri suffered relegation with his Ligue 1 side Guingamp at the weekend as they drew 1-1 at Rennes‚ not enough to avoid the drop.
Dino Ndlovu scored a seventh goal in nine games for Chinese second-tier side Zhejiang Greentown to take his tally since arriving at the club to 26 goals in 33 appearances.
Youngster Keanin Ayer helped his Swedish second-tier side Varbergs to a perfect seven wins from seven matches this season‚ but there was relegation for Sergio Marakis in Portugal as his Nacional side lost 4-0 to Benfica.