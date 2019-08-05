Ngema dedicates track to late hubby

Mzansi actress Simphiwe "Quing Simz" Ngema has finally released a music project dedicated to her later husband, Dumisani Masilela.

Thanda Ngempela, released on Friday, is noted as Ngema's sophomore single despite the release house track Thola Khona earlier this year.

She said Thanda Ngempela was written and produced three years ago but was shelved after her husband's death during a hijacking incident in Tembisa in 2017.

The track, which features Masilela's best friend Bongani "Global Decaphfe" Khumalo now serves as a healing song for the duo.

In the song, Ngema, also known as Phindile on the SABC3 drama Isidingo, said there was someone she used to know, "an angel on earth who loved her eternally" and referred to Masilela as a lover that still had her heart.

She said she was saddened by the passing of her husband two months into their marriage but was now ready to let go.

"This is a final goodbye to Dumi. I felt that I still tried so hard not to believe that he's gone. So everyday and every moment that I thought of him felt like I am having my own memorial service and that hurt me to the core.

"I have done so much for him to keep his memory going. I released eternal crush T-shirts so that people won't forget about him and worked hard to release his album so that everyone would know that he was also working on his music career.