Disneyland event for kiddies 'a scam'

What was promised to be a "winter in Disneyland" fantasy for parents and children in Polokwane turned out to be a cold day in Amapiano hell.

Hundreds of parents and children were enraged after the event that took place at Airport Africa Lodge, Polokwane, failed to live up to the magic of Disney.

Parents said they were promised the kingdom of winter on ice at the event with the appearance of adored fairytale characters such as Mickey Mouse as well as Elsa, Anna and Olaf from Frozen.

But what they got was an underwhelming picnic-style party with faulty jumping castles and an alcohol bash for adults.

The disappointing entertainment came in the form of animal mascots dancing to Amapiano hits.