A Limpopo prophet and church leader has changed the preaching game by delivering her sermons in rhymes, much to the delight of the younger congregants who never miss her service every Sunday.

Prophet Rendani Tshamiswe's unique preaching style has earned her huge support from all corners of Limpopo among both Christians and non-Christians as they find her rapping skills refreshing and relatable.

