Popular televangelist and wife go separate ways

Popular televangelist and motivational speaker pastor Enock Phiri's wife Busisiwe allegedly dumped her husband and then later went to celebrate their separation at a local tavern with a friend and cousin.

These details emerged last week after the congregation of Phiri's church, Restoration House Ministries in Soweto, stumbled upon a video of their pastor's wife at what looked like a tavern dancing and singing along to Karyn White's classic I'd Rather Be Alone.

In the video, which Sunday World has seen, Busisiwe could be seen in the company of two other women singing and dancing without a care in the world, while other patrons look on in shock.

"Look at her, she must be a very happy woman. Look at the pastor's wife in the tavern," one patron could be heard saying in the video clip.

It appeared as if it was the video clip that helped members of the church to uncover the news that their pastor's marriage of 18 years was on shaky ground.

Pastor Phiri, a TV show host and presenter of Taking Dominion on DStv's TBN on Africa channel, confirmed that his marriage was on the rocks but argued that he was a normal human being, experiencing the same problems that other people faced in their marriages.