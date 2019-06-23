News

'My hubby's a gold digger' - Motsepe

By AUBREY MOTHOMBENI - 23 June 2019 - 09:56
Advocate Modise Khoza SC and Reabetswe Motsepe during happier times at their wedding ceremony.
Advocate Modise Khoza SC and Reabetswe Motsepe during happier times at their wedding ceremony.
Image: Simon Mathebula

Former Telkom Foundation CEO and Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe's cousin Reabetswe Lucia Motsepe is facing a R40m defamation lawsuit filed by her ex-husband over claims she allegedly made that he was a gold digger, thug and an ex-convict.

Advocate Modise Geoffrey Khoza SC filed the summons at the Joburg high court against his ex-wife on Tuesday, demanding that she fork out the millions in "damages he suffered" for allegations made against him. 

TO READ MORE ON THIS STORY GET A COPY OF TODAY'S SUNDAY WORLD



Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Trolley Dollies rock red carpet at Sona 2019
Drag, glits and glam : The red carpet at second SONA 2019
X