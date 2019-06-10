ProVerb and partner fight for their monetary dues

Popular rapper and Idols SA host ProVerb's company, SiC Entertainment, has filed a R2.3m lawsuit against Extreme Fighting Championship Africa (EFC) for nonpayment of services rendered.

The company, which is responsible for the production of Idols, SA's most popular singing competition, filed papers at the High Court in Joburg on Thursday, claiming that EFC was playing hide and seek with their money.

ProVerb, real name Thapelo Sidney Thekiso, was listed as director of SiC Entertainment alongside Gavin Wratten.

According to court papers, SiC Entertainment had entered into an oral agreement with EFC in April 2017 to produce nine episodes, including inserts for a TV series titled The Fighter for R6.7m.

SiC Entertainment was expected to develop the story-line and script, hire personnel and provide equipment for the production. It was to also film and edit the series.

According to the production budget annexed to the court papers, the two entities had agreed on a budget that included "story and script (R45,000), production personnel (R1.5m), host (R160,000), camera equipment (R520,000), flights and transport (R344,600), make-up and hair (R168,000), locations (R320,000), accommodation, catering and per diems (R382,000), and production make-up (R582,000)".

The papers show that the budget was later amended by the two companies and reduced to R3.8m at a meeting attended by Wratten and Silas Howarth of EFC.

The court papers show that immediately after the reduced budget was agreed to, ProVerb's company filmed and edited the series between September 12 2017 and December 5 2017.

The first episode of the series, according to the same papers, was delivered on October 13 2017 and the last episode was delivered on December 5 2017.

SiC Entertainment said that EFC later broadcast the series on TV locally and abroad.

However, the company said only one of its three invoices was paid by EFC.

"The defendant paid to the plaintiff the amount of invoice SE202, being the amount of R1,541 910,44. In breach of the production agreement, the defendant has failed to pay the plaintiff the amounts of invoices SE217 and SE218, totaling R2,339 321.75," reads the papers.

SiC Entertainment also stated that it offered to deliver the inserts to EFC despite the debt but the papers show EFC rejected the delivery of those inserts without an explanation.

The company is now demanding the payment of R2.3m including 10.25% interest and cost of suits from EFC.

ProVerb said his company has no comment about the matter as it is now before the court of law.