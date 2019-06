Metro FM presenter and club deejay Thato "DJ Fresh" Sikwane has been temporarily booted out of his show by the SABC for using foul language on air.

The decision to suspend him follows Sikwane's on-air rant against one of the listeners during which he used the word "msunery" in response to the listener's comments on his show. The word is an adaptation of an isiZulu swear word.