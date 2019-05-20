New twist in Marawa, SuperSport fallout

Superstar sportscaster Robert Marawa's sexual harassment claims will be exposed Monday if his former colleague delivers on her promise to tell all.

A day before he announced to his legion of 813k fans that he was unceremoniously fired via SMS on Thursday, Marawa took to Twitter with a curious tweet that read in part: "Imagine paying for a service, where people who r guilty of sexual harassment r employed and encouraged to work."

Marawa also retweeted several of fellow sportscaster Mmaphuti Mashamaite's tweets alluding to her ordeal at work. She revealed to Sunday World that she was sexually harassed by one of her bosses she called a "sexual predator".

Mashamaite, a trained lawyer and independent contractor, works as a sports presenter for the MultiChoice Diski Challenge Asidlali Games. She said she had relocated to Limpopo as a result.

"I'm now in Limpopo because I fear for my life. I'm with my lawyer and publicist and they are advising me on how to deal with the issue," she said.

Her plight was first exposed when Marawa retweeted her post about being harassed at work. She said she was planning a tell-all press conference tomorrow and will name the man she said has made her life a living hell at work.

Mashamaite had earlier tweeted she had been advised to keep quiet about her ordeal for the sake of her brand.