TS Galaxy striker Mbamba dies in crash

Newly crowned Nedbank Cup champions TS Galaxy's celebratory mood has been dampened by the loss of one of their players, Thembinkosi Khumo Mbamba.

The 23-year-old striker is said to have died in a gruesome car accident while driving to his home in Duduza, Ekurhuleni, in the early hours of yesterday.

Mbamba was allegedly travelling with his parents from the Nedbank Cup champions' clubhouse when he met his untimely end.

In a statement released yesterday, the club said they were saddened by his death.

"Fondly nicknamed Bashin by his teammates, Mbamba was involved in a fatal car accident in the early hours of Saturday [yesterday] morning.

"The Duduza-based winger joined TS Galaxy FC at the beginning of the 2018/19 season from African All Stars. He made 12 appearances for the club in all competitions this season, scoring a goal in a league match against Real Kings. The goal went on to win Goal of the Week on the NFD Show.

"He played his last match on 18 May 2019 in the Nedbank Cup final," the club said in a statement.

Club president Tim Sukazi said: "We at TS Galaxy Football Club are deeply saddened by the passing of this rising star. Thembinkosi had a bright future ahead of him, and the football fraternity at large has lost one of the most promising youngsters. We wish to take this opportunity to thank everyone for the messages of condolence.