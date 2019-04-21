ANC presidential campaign debt haunts Lindiwe Sisulu

The minister of international relations and cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu has been dragged into a bitter legal battle involving her nephew Moyikwa Sisulu over a R1.2m debt for her botched ANC presidential campaign in 2017.

This comes after nonprofit organisation Tirisanommogo filed an application for provisional liquidation against a company called M Sisulu Management, owned by Moyikwa Sisulu, arguing that he did not pay them for services rendered for his aunt's campaign.

Sisulu collapsed her presidential campaign a few months before the ANC elective conference and joined Cyril Ramaphosa's camp as his deputy.

However, she was beaten to the post by former Mpumalanga ANC chairperson and current deputy president David Mabuza.

Tirisanommogo, an events organising company, revealed further details about Sisulu's campaign, including the cash flow challenges they experienced in their court papers.

According to an affidavit filed by the NPO's chairperson and businesswoman Motshidisi Gaosekwe, they entered into an agreement with Moyikwa in 2017 to help promote and garner support for Sisulu's presidential campaign.

"The respondent approached the applicant and requested it to assist with organising and or launching of a campaign. The applicant accepted the project and opened a credit facility for the respondent in terms of an advance for expenses to be incurred in order to successfully launch the aforesaid campaign..." reads Gaosekwe's affidavit.