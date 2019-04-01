Celeb kids audition to play Lebo Mathosa

Lights, camera, action! was the order of the day yesterday in Joburg as hundreds auditioned to play the iconic Lebo Mathosa.

Celebrity offspring such as Bahumi Mhlongo (daughter of Somizi Mhlongo and Palesa Madisakwane) and Owami Mafokate (daughter of Arthur Mafokate and Queen Sesoko) were in the crowd of hopefuls.

Bahumi, 22, looked the part sporting Boom Shaka's 90s box braids while flaunting her washboard abs in a sporty, yet sexy look.

The pint-sized actress was visibly nervous, later confirming to Sowetan that her famous parents didn't know she was auditioning.

"I'm so nervous, because I'm going to walk in there and they are going to say you are ABC's daughter," she said before her dance auditions.

"The acting I'm fine with. I'm more nervous about the dancing. I don't dance professionally. I'm just a normal black girl with rhythm.

"In high school I was a cheerleader, but it was freestyle choreography. So I know I can get the steps right."

The casting call for the six-part BET Africa biopic required actors between 10 and 14 years as well as 20 and 30 years to audition for the younger and older Mathosa, respectively.

Participants auditioned in front of industry heavyweights Mmabatho Montsho, Portia Gumede and Rolie Nikiwe over two stages - dance and acting.