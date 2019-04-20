Yasss nana! DJ Arch Jnr shows off his academic awards

DJ Arch shared his latest achievement on social media and the fact that the young star is winning in class not only left his parents proud of him but melted hearts across the nation.

One of the biggest worries that people have expressed as DJ Arch's star kept shining brighter, was the fact that his education would suffer. But the young king is proving them wrong.

The grade two learner was recently awarded two academic certificates, one for being the best reader and another for achievement in English, life skills and isiZulu.

"Winning behind the decks and academically, newest edition to my certificate collection. Big thanks to mommy @refilwe_fee_madumo and @futurenationschools for making sure that I'm also set educationally #BestReader #AchievementInEnglishLifeSkillsAndIsizulu."

Jonga mntase, children that are in DJ ArchJnr's age group are under huge pressure because not only is the six-year-old DJ travelling and taking over the world, he's securing the bag and still doing the most at school!

No wonder parents have been jokingly tweeting that their six-year-olds need to get their lives together. Lol! Kubi, fam.