Somizi's life comes full circle

If there's anybody Somizi Mhlongo has to thank for his gift of life, it may be inimitable playwright Gibson Kente.

It was during one of Kente's many productions that Somizi's actor parents Mary Twala and Ndaba Mhlongo's romance blossomed and he was conceived.

Mhlongo, the choreographer of Kente's musical drama How Long? told the media at the launch of the historic production in Durban yesterday that he had "come full circle".

How Long?, directed by Muvhango creator Duma Ndlovu, is set to return to the stage at The Playhouse Company next month, after it was banned 45 years ago. The musical with political undertones is based on the death of Khulu, a helpless grandmother who was a victim of apartheid police brutality.

Kente, who died in 2004, wrote the play as a response to pressure from Black Consciousness movements that cultural work needed to reflect the conditions of the oppressed.