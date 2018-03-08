Khaya Dladla has challenged the unspoken rule that friends' exes are out of bounce‚ saying it shows how selfish human beings can be.

The Uzalo actor told TshisaLIVE he often played Sis Dolly for his friends and they always debated about whether it was okay for someone to date their friend's ex. Khaya said for him‚ it’s a no brainer.

"I have this particular stance on a matter that always brings heated debate at my house‚ and even on the show. The issue of dating a friend's ex‚ people always make it too deep. It really isn't and it reminds me of just how selfish human beings can be. I mean‚ if you don't want this partner of yours‚ why shouldn't the other people have him or her? What if my happiness is in my best friend's ex? Maybe I am meant to meet my future husband through my friend."

Khaya said that the exes rule was a clear example of how people only wanted to believe in fate when it suited them. He said the whole "ex thing" drove him crazy because he didn't understand why people don't want others to be happy.