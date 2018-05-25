But people who look at him and see GC would never think so.

So despite visible differences between Dladla and his alter egos‚ he told TshisaLIVE that he is actually just a basic hard working artist and all he wants is not to be limited in his options in the industry.

He has since bagged presenting gigs and has a radio gig in the pipeline‚ all as part of making Khaya a household name.

"People don't necessarily know Khaya. But I feel like they will eventually get to it at some point. Some people are getting it and some people not yet‚ but it's an ongoing process. I am a very basic person - just a hard working artist. I'm not a celebrity‚ I just need work."

"I am not actually afraid that GC or Gold Diva will take over because Khaya is the core. He is the real me and the source for the TV roles I play and will play as well as of social media alter-ego. It might take a while for people to get it but I am confident that they will."

And just in case you need to see the difference in the three in one.

This is Uzalo's GC. He lives on your TV.