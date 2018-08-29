Vusi Nova: There’s so much fakeness and pulling people down in the industry

Vusi Nova has come out to put fake people in the industry‚ who pull others down on blast.

Nova has worked with artists close to him in the past but told Trending SA panel of presenters he put more artists on his new album because he wanted to beat the fakeness in the industry with unity.

"I feel there is so much fakeness that happens in this industry. So this time around I just decided to get a couple of friends (together) and I think in a way I was trying to show unity among artists."

He claimed the biggest issue artists had to face was people trying to pull each other down. So he worked with Zahara to write a song for all the haters.

"I'm not sure if it's a black thing but people don't like to see another black person succeed or go somewhere. They like to pull each other down."