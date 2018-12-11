The woman claimed that on that night‚ Mabe had‚ approximately three times‚ switched off the lights as she dozed off on her bed‚ but she awoke and asked that they be kept on. Eventually‚ she said‚ she fell asleep.

"[This was until]… I felt so hot and woke up. To my surprise‚ the lights were all completely off‚ blankets on me and comrade Pule’s legs on top of my body. I immediately snapped and asked why he was in my blankets‚ his response what that he is taking a break from completing his assignment‚ to which didn’t make sense at all and my heart began beating so fast because a lot of things occupied my mind; first was 'how could someone I regarded as a brother‚ leader and comrade do this? Wanting to get into bed with me?

'Isn’t this man supposed to be my boss?' and I then remembered the previous night‚ what sprung to my mind when I was asked to sit closer to him in an inappropriate manner that an employer and an employee shouldn’t find themselves in. Worse‚ I hadn’t signed my contract‚ and quite frankly‚ this wasn’t what I would be signing my contract for (to give out sex in return of a job)‚" the woman said.

"I had to think over and over again about what my next move will [be]‚ in order to keep my job that I had not signed a contract for and to equally send a strong message of my intolerance of such conduct and sexual transactions‚ worse with a man I was meant to call a boss. I argued that I do not like sharing a bed‚ worse with a man and in my house I still don’t share a bed (this was obviously a lie; but I had to make up this considering what I’ve already mentioned earlier)‚ he asked me how do I then cope when I sleep with my boyfriend‚ and my response was 'I never share a bed with him' (this was obviously another lie)."

The woman claimed to have stayed up until 5am when Mabe finally decided to leave her room.

"I lost so much of respect for him and I felt so much uncomfortable around him. I just couldn’t wait to leave the place."

The woman said she finally signed her contract on August 2 but spent days without clarity on what her job description would be.

She said the next incident happened on August 21 when they were in the North West. She claimed that Mabe had booked them two separate rooms‚ which were adjoined by a kitchen.

She said on that evening‚ she woke up to find Mabe in her room.

"I opened my eyes and covered my head. I saw him plug his power bank to the charger and he stood there for a while as if he was trying to think of his next move; my heart couldn’t stop beating so hard‚ as I was thinking of what could possibly happen and how [I] was going to escape the situation‚" she said.

Nothing else happened that night.

In the letter‚ she detailed how on numerous occasions she was embarrassed by Mabe‚ who allegedly shouted at her and accused her of incompetence‚ despite her not receiving training for her post.

The woman further alleged that Mabe spoke ill of her‚ even expressing that he suspected that she was having sexual relations with members of the leadership.

"I have lived with pain and a heavy heart because I for the longest didn’t know who to run to. I have spent days crying myself to sleep. I haven’t looked forward to coming to work‚ not unless I know he was not going to be around‚ in my own space. When I wanted to do something‚ I'd feel there was something wrong and felt like he was watching over and next thing I would be shouted at‚" she continued.

The woman said on November 16 she was called into a meeting with Human Resources‚ where she was informed of a salary cut.

"From what I was getting‚ my salary was cut to R15‚000 before deductions‚" she said.

She added that HR had informed her not to report the matter to the party's leadership but she "refused to be silenced".

The ANC has since released a statement‚ saying it had established a grievance panel which would hold hearings into the allegations next week.

"Until the finalisation of these internal processes‚ the ANC will not comment on the substance of these allegations‚" the party said.

- TMG Digital.