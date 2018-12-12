ANC heavyweights to hear Pule Mabe's case

"The inquiry will include the victim and her witness, Pule Mabe with his witnesses. They both have a right to bring in their legal representatives," Legoete said yesterday.

"As the ANC, we take these allegations very seriously and that's why we have established a panel of inquiry to follow up on the grievances. we don't take this matter for granted."

Legoete added that the ANC's human resource department has offered to give the victim emotional and psychological support during this period.

The grievance procedure will take place under a normal process which might take up to seven days to conclude.

In the letter to ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte, the woman says on one occasions earlier this year, Mabe forced himself on her while she was sleeping.

She also details other alleged instances of similar behaviour by him.

Meanwhile, the ANC Women's League has condemned the alleged harassment and called for Mabe to be suspended.

"The ANCWL condemns sexual harassment and any form of violence against women children. While we take into account the principles of innocent until proven guilty, the ANCWL is resolute in supporting the victims of sexual harassment and wishes to reiterate this position," the ANCWL said.