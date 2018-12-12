ANC cracks whip , but is it a ploy?

Yesterday was a good day for accountability. Even though the motives behind what happened may have to do with the fact that we have about four months to a general election, the developments were a step in the right direction.

For starters, it transpired that Luthuli House has finally taken the logical decision to have former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu removed from its Gauteng provincial executive committee.

This follows damning findings by retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke on her role in the Esidimeni saga that led to scores of lives of mental patients being lost in the province.

Although the party had acted against Mahlangu in the past by removing her as MEC, her continued stay in its highest provincial body sent out the message that the did not fully appreciate the gravity of the Esidimeni scandal.