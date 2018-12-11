Pule Mabe 'takes leave' following sexual misconduct accusation

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe has requested that he step aside from his duties following allegations that he sexually harassed his personal assistant.

This follows Mabe being embroiled in an alleged sexual misconduct scandal by the 26-year-accuser, whose name is known to SowetanLIVE.

She wrote a 14-page letter to the ANC's deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte describing her period in Mabe's office as "the most difficult four months".

On Tuesday, Mabe said: “Today I wrote to the Secretary General of the ANC, cde Ace Magashule, requesting that I be allowed to take leave until such time that the internal processes of attending to an internal grievance brought against me on serious allegations of, amongst other things, Sexual Harassment, are completed.”