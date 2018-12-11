Pule Mabe 'takes leave' following sexual misconduct accusation
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe has requested that he step aside from his duties following allegations that he sexually harassed his personal assistant.
This follows Mabe being embroiled in an alleged sexual misconduct scandal by the 26-year-accuser, whose name is known to SowetanLIVE.
She wrote a 14-page letter to the ANC's deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte describing her period in Mabe's office as "the most difficult four months".
On Tuesday, Mabe said: “Today I wrote to the Secretary General of the ANC, cde Ace Magashule, requesting that I be allowed to take leave until such time that the internal processes of attending to an internal grievance brought against me on serious allegations of, amongst other things, Sexual Harassment, are completed.”
"I have taken this decision in order to ensure integrity and fairness in the said internal processes and to remove any possibility of any perceived interference in or influence of such processes. It is only fair and prudent that when we are faced with such serious allegations, we put the interest of the organisation first and allow ourselves to attend to matters of concern without constraining the integrity and standing of the movement."
In the letter, the woman claims that Mabe forced himself on her while she was sleeping in one occasions earlier this year. She also details other instances of similar behaviour from the ANC leader.
The PA was appointed in July without having the necessary qualifications.
She is expected to present her case before the ANC's grievance committee on Wednesday.
Mabe was appointed national spokesperson in February, replacing Zizi Kodwa, who announced in December last year that he would be stepping down.